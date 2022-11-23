Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised a reward of Ksh 100,000 to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of 3 rogue directors of Lariak properties limited.

The three, Samuel Chepkwony, John Rotich, and Joel Kiplangat failed to appear in court after they were charged with malicious damage to property and robbery with violence, following the forceful eviction of an Asian couple from their Westlands home, where they had lived for 46 years.

Detectives obtained a warrant of arrest against the three directors after they failed to appear in court on November 14th.

Sonko has promised a reward of Ksh 100,000 to anyone with information that may lead to their arrest.

This is what he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.