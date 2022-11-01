Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Controversial Kenyan barrister, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the last time former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won an election.

Raila and his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party supporters have been claiming that since 2007, they have been winning the election only to be rigged out by rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the deep state.

But Miguna, who commented on social media on Tuesday, said the only election Raila won fairly and squarely was 15 years ago when he was re-elected as Kibra Constituency Member of Parliament.

The “general’ who returned to the country on October 20th after being in exile for five years said Raila Odinga has done nothing to Kenyans for the last 30 years he has been in active politics.

“The last election conman Raila Odinga won was as the MP for Kibera (before it was renamed Kibra) in 2007. That was 15 years ago. Before then, he had been MP for the same constituency for another 15 years. The conman has done nothing for Kenyans for 30 years,” Miguna stated on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST