Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has opposed the plan by President William Ruto’s government to import 10 million bags of Genetically Modified (GMO) maize.

On Tuesday last week, Trade and investment Cabinet Minister, Moses Kuria said he has already authorized the first shipment of GMO maize that will arrive in the country in the coming weeks to help over 5 million Kenyans facing starvation.

Commenting on Twitter on Sunday, Miguna Miguna opposed the importation of GMO maize, saying the issue needs to be discussed by all Kenyans.

Miguna also urged President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance government not to rush to import the poisonous product.

“I say a firm NO to the mad rush to import GMO Maize and other foods to Kenya. I believe that it’s irresponsible and amounts to recklessness on the part of the Kenya Kwanza government. Such national policy shifts should be preceded by wide national consultations and debate,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.