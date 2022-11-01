Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is now begging for assistance in his renewed journey of sending former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to his rural home of Bondo permanently.

When he landed in the country last month, Miguna said his first assignment will be to ensure Raila Odinga retires to his Bondo home and then he starts his protracted journey of rescuing members of the Luo community from ‘Odingaism bondage’.

On Tuesday, Miguna begged 3 Mt Kenya politicians, who he termed as sons of Mau Mau, to assist him in sending Raila Odinga to his rural home using a wheelbarrow.

He begged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah to assist him to ensure the old man reaches Bondo.

“I’m looking for the Wheelbarrow with the big wheels to start pushing conman @RailaOdinga to Bondo. Where is @rigathi, @NdindiiNyoro, @KIMANIICHUNGWAH, and other Mau Mau warriors? Time is running out. Twende Kazi!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST