Monday, November 7, 2022 – The Luo community may never trust former Prime Minister Raila Odinga again following the expose by Lawyer Miguna Miguna.

In a statement today, Miguna, a fierce critic of Raila, revealed that the former Prime Minister has been using the Luo community as a trading tool to benefit his family members.

This was after local reports established that Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga is slated to join the Arusha-based East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

“Raila Odinga has nominated his “daughter” Winnie to EALA. He uses Luos as his tools of the trade to benefit family members. We are liberating Luos this year!” Miguna Miguna said in a tweet.

Last month, Winnie Odinga dismissed sections of media reports that she had applied for the EALA position.

However, an ODM official revealed that the 32-year-old had applied for the position.

“Yes, she (Winnie) is among the applicants and will be one of the candidates our party will consider when the list will finally be referred to political parties,” stated an ODM official.

Raila’s last-born child is expected to battle it out with former Kieni MP Kanini Kega and his Ndaragua counterpart Jeremiah Kioni for the EALA slots under the Azimio la Umoja.

Others eying the lucrative seat includes ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire, former Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, and KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat.

If approved, Winnie Odinga will succeed his uncle Oburu Odinga at the EALA.

Oburu, the elder brother to ODM leader Raila Odinga was among the leaders elected to represent Kenya at EALA in 2017.

This was after Oburu surprisingly got huge backing from Members of Parliament allied with the Jubilee Party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.