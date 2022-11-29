Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has advised President William Ruto’s government on how to deal with Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, who is planning mass protests across the country.

Raila is planning protests in Mombasa, Nairobi and Nakuru over the government’s plan to kick out four IEBC commissioners who disowned the August 9 presidential results.

Commenting on his social media page, Miguna, who returned to the country on October 20, after being in exile for five years, called for the police to offer an escort to the demonstrators should they take to the streets instead of clobbering them, adding that Raila won’t even attend the demos.

“When the Azimio desperados call for mass action, they are looking for attention and sympathy.

“They hope to be clobbered. Instead, the police should offer them escort and protection and let them demonstrate. Conman Raila Odinga won’t even attend. And it will be over in 2 days!” Miguna stated.

