Saturday, 12 November 2022 – A doctor at Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu branch, was charged before a Nairobi court on Friday with the attempted murder of his wife and her alleged secret lover.

Patrick Eshiwani Amok appeared before Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi at Milimani Law Courts on Friday, November 11, where he faced charges of attempted murder.

It is alleged that he conspired to execute Kennedy Ontiri Momanyi, the alleged secret lover of his wife.

Momanyi is also a medical doctor.

The suspect had allegedly hired two sets of hitmen to execute the job for him.

Amok is said to have paid more than Ksh500,000 to have the wife and her mpango wa kando killed.

For ease of tracing and identification of the victims, Dr. Amok is also said to have sent photographs of his residence and his wife’s motor vehicle.

However, the mission was not successful.

According to a police report, the couple had been facing marital problems, and he suspected that their second-born child was sired by the alleged secret lover.

“He claimed that they have been having marital problems based on suspicion that his wife had extramarital affairs. he said that he had suspected that his second born child was sired by Dr. Kennedy Momanyi whom he suspected to be his wife’s secret lover,” the police report states.

The magistrate ordered Dr. Amok to be released on a bond of Ksh300,000 with alternative cash bail of Ksh 150,000 pending hearing and determination of the case.

Below are photos of Momanyi, who escaped death by a whisker and relocated to America where he works as a medical worker.

