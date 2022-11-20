Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 20 November 2022 – On Instagram, there are some slay queens who display lavish lifestyles funded by well-oiled politicians.

The beautiful ladies are always globe-trotting and partying in high-end clubs, as millions of Kenyans struggle to put food on the table.

The hot slay queens are trophy girlfriends to well-known politicians, most of whom use looted public funds to finance their expensive lifestyles.

Below are 4 flashy Instagram slay queens dating politicians.

Haentel Wanjiru – Haentel is very popular on Instagram where she has over 120,000 followers. She has been dating former Kilifi Governor and the current senate speaker Amason Kingi since 2016.

Kingi finances her lavish lifestyle which she openly displays on social media. At one time, she set tongues wagging after she accidentally posted a photo of them on a lavish vacation and then quickly deleted it.

Trisha Khalid – Trisha is an upcoming model from Mombasa. She has a huge following on Instagram where she displays a fancy lifestyle.

According to trusted sources, Trisha’s lifestyle is financed by former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

The curvy damsel has a body to die for. Joho helped her to set up a high-end boutique and salon in Mombasa CBD.

Diana Mishi – Diana Mishi is another hot Instagram slay queen dating a well-known politician. She displays a posh lifestyle on social media funded by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi.

She started dating the ODM politician when she was in campus.

Sometime back, she set tongues wagging after she accidentally posted a photo of the politician shirtless while drunk. They were together in a hotel room.

Slyvanna Wanjiru – She is a commercial model from Mombasa and former Miss Tourism Mombasa County first runners-up. The petite slay queen is linked to an affair with Langata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

They even have a baby together that they sired in 2019. A few months ago, word got out that she was threatening to sue Jalang’o over child support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.