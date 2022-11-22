Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 November 2022 – On Monday, detectives from Kasarani police station raided a rented apartment in Seasons estate and arrested a 29-year-old man identified as Antony Orlando alias Engineer Bobby with stolen iPhones.

According to Kasarani Deputy Commandant Anthony Mbogo, the suspect works in cahoot with muggers.

The muggers steal expensive phones and bring them to him.

Mbogo estimated the recovered phones to be worth Ksh 10 Million.

“So far, we have arrested around 12 muggers and they already have appeared before court and this one is the mastermind because he is the one that receives all these stolen phones,” Mbogo said.

The operation was part of enhanced security operation and patrols instituted to deal with increased cases of mugging and robbery witnessed in in Nairobi the last few months.

“Kenyans should watch what they are doing out there, they should know we are there to eradicate this menace,” added Mbogo.

He said the breakthrough could lead to the arrest of more suspects believed to be behind the syndicate.

The mastermind of the phone theft syndicate is always smartly dressed as seen in the photo shared on his social media profile.

He claims he is an engineer on social media.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.