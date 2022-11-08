Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





INTERNSHIP PROGRAM OPPORTUNITIES (January to December 2023 Intake)

In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from fresh Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma graduates for its January to December 2023 Internship Programme. Law degree holders pursuing the Advocates Training program (Pupils) at the Kenya School of Law are also eligible.

The programme aims at providing the Youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization in partial fulfillment of their degree programme. The opportunities are open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following disciplines: Finance, Accounting, Economics, Statistics, Data Analytics, Mathematics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing & Communication, Communications, International Relations, Diplomacy, Public Relations, Media Studies, Photography, Videography, Film Production, Animation, Television & Radio, Writing & Publishing, Digital Media, Journalism, Mass Media & Communication, Screen writing & Editing, Music Supervision, ICT, Telecommunications, Food & Beverage, Hotel Management, Housekeeping and Laundry Management, Records Management, Records & Archives, Library & Information Science, Security & Safety, Security Management, Criminology, Criminal Justice, Forensics, Business Administration, Business Management, Project Management, Monitoring & Evaluation, Counselling Psychology, Occupational Health, Disaster Management, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Land Economics, Property Management, Quantity Survey, Actuarial Science, Transport & Logistics, Fleet Management, Law, Education, Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Stenographers, Interior Design.

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years.

Must have graduated with a first Degree (undergraduate) or Diploma from a recognized institution between January 2022 and December 2022.

Must be available full time for the twelve months duration of the program.

Should not have undertaken any other internship or exposed to work experience in their area of specialization, after graduation.

Please Note the following:

The deadline for application is Sunday, 27th November 2022.

All applications must be submitted online via the process below.

You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in our e-recruitment portal.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

ONLY selected candidates will be contacted.

The Authority does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship program.

The Authority does not extend the Internship program.

Monthly Stipend payable is 15,000 and is subject to statutory deductions.

Once selected, candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, Certificate of Good Conduct, Copies of KRA PIN Certificate, NHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account Details.

Disclaimer: The Authority does not charge any fee for this process.

KRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Apply here for the internship