Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – Another scandal has erupted in the Kikuyu gospel industry after Mary Lincoln’s friend and fellow gospel singer, Maggie Shie, was exposed by Facebook whistleblower, Kamau Watoria, for sending nudes to a man.

According to Watoria, Maggie Shii met the unidentified man in July this year during Azimio Campaigns where she was one of the artists hired to perform.

They started an affair and as their affair blossomed, she began luring him with nudes.

The pretty gospel singer is said to have borrowed Ksh 650,000 from the man to complete a house she was building.

After she received the money, she started ignoring him before cutting communication and blocking him in all avenues.

She later started an affair with an upcoming Murang’a politician.

The man got back at her by leaking the nudes.

Watora gave a teaser of the nudes and promised to leak more.

Below are photos of Maggie Shii for those who don’t know her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.