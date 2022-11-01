Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Controversial gospel singer Mary Lincoln hosted a prayer service at Bishop Wanderi’s CFF church to repent after Facebook whistleblower Martha Mwihaki Hinga leaked her embarrassing photos.

The singer could not hold back tears as Bishop Wanderi prayed for her.

She shed tears in the pulpit and repented her sins and promised to serve God in truth and spirit.

She renewed her covenant with God and got born again during the powerful prayer service.

She further thanked all those who stood with her in prayers during the trying moment including friends and fellow gospel artists.

“Thank you God for your love… Bishop Wanderi and Rev David Mwangi may God bless you. All my fellow artists and all friends who have been praying with me, asanteni sana….,” she wrote.

Below are photos and videos of the emotional prayer service.

