Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has urged Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to resign or be removed from office for saying that the former Director of Criminal Investigations pressured him into prosecuting graft cases against certain politicians, among them current Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with KTN presenter Sophie Wanuna on Sunday, Haji claimed Kinoti pushed him to prosecute Gachagua’s Sh 7.4 billion graft case, based on evidence that was forged by his agency.

Through her Twitter account on Tuesday, Karua said that any public officer who says “I was forced to do” should not be allowed to hold any public office.

“Any public officer, especially a senior who says I was forced to do, or reveals themselves to be morally unfit to hold office and should resign or be fired,

“Swearing a false affidavit is a crime and ODPP ought to be taking steps against any DCI officer and any witness who confessed to having perjured themselves, otherwise we are being treated to a charade orchestrated to sanitize the politically correct,” Karua stated on her social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST