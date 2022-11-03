Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 3, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua has shocked Azimio supporters.

This is after she backed President William Ruto’s directive on the rampant extrajudicial killings in the country.

Karua praised Ruto’s government’s move to investigate extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Karua acknowledged the steps that had been taken investigating the disappearances of two Indians who were part of Ruto’s communication strategy team.

However, the NARC Kenya leader called for more action regarding Kenyans who have lost their lives in recent years.

“If there are extrajudicial killings, then the administration has to take responsibility. I am glad these investigations are coming up. Several people have been killed including lawyer Willie Kimani and the Yala bodies.”

“I am happy the way they are going on about the two missing Indian nations, but go about it with everyone, not just the people who were known to the President. I support a cleanup that is holistic and doesn’t appear to be targeted,” she stated.

She also opined that the government needed to take responsibility for extrajudicial killings, reiterating the responsibility of the government in respecting the rule of law.

“When there are extra-judicial killings, the executive is the first among equals and within it, the president is among equals. This is because the executive drives the government.

“I support a clean-up that is holistic and doesn’t appear to be targeted. A public inquiry will ensure that all those who are lost are checked,” Karua expressed.

Investigations of extrajudicial killings have intensified in recent weeks following the disbandment of the Special Service Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Nine officers of the defunct unit were arrested and detained in remand over their alleged involvement in the disappearance of the Indians as police complete their investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.