Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – President William Ruto is slowly but surely becoming a dictator. This was revealed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August polls Martha Karua.

Speaking during a human rights forum organised by Uganda’s opposition leaders in Nairobi yesterday, Karua alleged that the recent surge in the withdrawal of high-profile cases signified that Ruto’s administration may turn dictatorial.

She faulted the current regime arguing that the withdrawal of high-profile cases may affect the country’s democracy in the long term.

Justifying her sentiments, Karua indicated the acquittals did not target ordinary Kenyans.

“We have seen in recent months’ cases being withdrawn, of fraud and others where the suspects are the people in power.”

“We have seen land-grabbing cases and affidavits being sworn saying there was no land-grabbing. How comes all these cases are the people in power, not the ordinary people?” she posed.

“Something is cooking in Kenya, and this is the making of a dictatorship,” she warned.

The NARC Kenya Party Leader further sounded an alarm that the withdrawal of the cases may also be a sign that the independence of key institutions in the country had been compromised.

“It is your silence that is helping dictatorship to thrive in East Africa and in our country, and if we continue this way, we are going to be submerged by violation of human rights,” she added.

Her sentiments came a few days after Raila called out President Ruto’s administration for selective application of the law. The former Prime Minister accused the current government of freeing Ruto’s allies and punishing Azimio supporters.

“How do you justify dropping criminal charges against Mithika Linturi (Agriculture CS), Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Aisha Jumwa (Public Service CS) while imprisoning Sirisia MP, John Waluke? Raila wondered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.