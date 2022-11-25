Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 25 November 2022 – Footage has emerged of Herve Renard’s half-time team talk moments before his Saudi Arabia side secured one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by defeating Argentina.

Renard’s side entered the break having gone behind just ten minutes into the game after Lionel Messi netted his seventh goal in the World Cup with an early penalty kick.

Other managers coaching a team like Sauidi Arabia against Argentina might have wanted their players at halftime to defend more to limit goals conceded, Renard instead choose to go on the offensive, blasting his players about their performance.

Throughout his speech the veteran French coach reminded his players of the significance of the competition.

In one particularly moment, the 54-year-old manager asks his players if they just want to ‘take a picture with Lionel Messi’ and questions whether his team believed they were capable of getting back into the game.

‘Messi, he has the ball in the middle of the pitch and you stand [hands up] in front of the defence… you have to go and mark him in the middle,’ he said. ‘Take your phone, you can make a picture with him!

‘You don’t feel we are able to come back? You don’t feel it? You play relaxed. Come on guys, this is the World Cup. Give everything!’

As Renard’s passionate oration was contemporaneously translated into Arabic by a member of his staff, he concluded by reminding his players of stakes of the competition and imploring them to ‘give everything’ in pursuit of victory.

Moments after the end of Renard’s team talk, his team appeared to reenter the pitch with a renewed sense of the fixture’s significance.

Following the break, Saudi Arabia scored twice to secure on of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Watch the video below

Arabia Saudí publicó la charla del entrenador, Hervé Renard, al descanso, cuando iban perdiendo 1-0 contra Argentina. "¿Así presionáis? ¿O queréis sacaros una foto con Messi? Pide la pelota y se quedan quietos. Respeten a los aficionados. ¡Tienen que empujarlo y presionarlo!". pic.twitter.com/nIcMacePpt — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) November 24, 2022