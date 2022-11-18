Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – American singer-songwriter, Marilyn Manson, has come out to claim that his ‘career is in the gutter’ and he’s still ‘receiving threats to his life’ since 15 women came forward to accuse him of sexual abuse last year.

In new legal documents, the 53-year-old said the online death threats make him feel ‘anxious, distraught, depressed, worried, frantic, and sleepless’ and he’s also worried about someone harming his second wife, Lindsay Usich, according to TMZ.

Marilyn born Brian Warner confirmed he was dropped by his record label and talent agency and has been ‘excluded from Hollywood social and business gatherings.’

He claims his music is suffering, he can’t tour, he can’t release his book, his paintings have been ‘devalued,’ and his art shows have been ‘indefinitely postponed.

Marilyn said his ‘false portrayal as a rapist, abuser, and child pornographer’ has also caused him to lose two acting roles – Starz series American Gods and Paramount+ series The Stand.

The singer’s trouble began when his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood came forward in February 2021 with claims he ’emotionally, physically, and sexually abused’ her during their seven-month relationship.

The 35-year-old Emmy nominee’s allegations were detailed in Amy J. Berg’s two-part docuseries Phoenix Rising, which premiered in March on HBO.

That same month Marilyn sued Evan for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleged violations of the California Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act, as well as the alleged impersonation of an FBI agent and falsifying federal documents.

Wood was only 18 when she went public with her romance with Manson in January 2007 – 13 days after his divorce from burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese was finalized.