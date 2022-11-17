Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Mariah Carey’s attempt to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas” has been rejected by the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Mariah’s attempts to also lock down the rights to “Princess Christmas” and “Christmas Princess,” were also denied.

The singer who applied for the trademarks back in March of 2021 had faced some backlash.

The denial came on Tuesday, November 15, just after legends like Darlene Love and singer Elizabeth Chan pushed at the filing, arguing no one should “monopolize” the word “Christmas.”

Mariah had claimed in her filing that she planned to use the title for fragrances, lotions, nail polish, jewelry, cups, mugs, chocolate milk, coconut water … as well as ornaments, toys, dog clothing, masks, lingerie and sweatshirts.