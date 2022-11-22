Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Manchester United have reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo to mutually terminate his contract with immediate effect.

United had started a legal process against Ronaldo for breach of contract after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan, in which Ronaldo accused the club of ‘betraying’ him and blasted manager Erik ten Hag, adding he doesn’t ‘respect’ the Dutchman.

The superstar footballer also slammed his former teammate, Wayne Rooney for his constant criticism.

The legal process has now been finalised and the 37-year-old’s exit has now been confirmed.

A statement from United read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo also issued a statement, confirming his exit.

He wrote: “Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best”.