Friday, November 18, 2022 – Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in January after he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview.

According to Manchester Evening News, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s teammates believe he should depart in winter following his interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo slammed the current state of the club, as well as criticizing United manager Erik ten Hag and former teammates including Gary Neville and Rooney.

In the first installment of Ronaldo’s sit-down with Piers Morgan aired on Wednesday night, he criticised the attitude of United’s young players and said that only his Portugal teammate Diogo Dalot is destined for a long career at the top.

‘Their hunger [is different]. I think they have things more easily, everything’s easy, they don’t suffer – and they don’t care,’ said Ronaldo.

‘If you tell me what I see in Manchester United, I can mention probably Diogo Dalot. He’s young but he’s very professional and I have no doubts that he’s going to have longevity in football.

‘We have a few ones more – probably (Lisandro) Martinez – but like Dalot it’s difficult to say.’

The report added that the feeling among the squad is that it would be better if United find a way of offloading Ronaldo while he is at the World Cup after his bombshell interview.