Friday, November 18, 2022 – Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has urged the club to axe Cristiano Ronaldo, in the next few days following his bombshell interview.

The Portuguese star, 37, in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, blasted the club’s board, owners, manager Erik ten Hag and his team-mates, in a shocking and emotional outburst.

Reacting, Neville said the Red Devils must terminate Ronaldo’s contract or set a dangerous precedent that any player can criticise the club with no repercussions.

He said: ‘No, and I don’t think he wants a way back. He wouldn’t have done this interview if he wanted a way back. This interview was one he knew would bring about the headlines it has and would bring the end of his Manchester United career.

‘I’m wondering what Manchester United are doing because the reality is they know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract or else they basically open up a precedent that any player can criticise them in future.

‘I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said and many Manchester United fans will agree with many of the things Cristiano has said but if you’re an employee and you say those things, your employment has to terminate.

‘Manchester United no doubt have to do that in the next few days. Cristiano probably wants that as well. Both (player and club) have backed themselves into a corner.’

Meanwhile, Manchester United are waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo’s full interview to air before deciding on the wantaway player’s future.