Monday, November 14, 2022 – Manchester United might want to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

In snippets from Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo accused the club of ‘betraying’ him and blasted manager Erik ten Hag, adding he doesn’t ‘respect’ the Dutchman. He also slammed his former teammate, Wayne Rooney for his constant criticism.

Litigation and Sports Lawyer, David Seligman took to Twitter to say that United could have the right to terminate Ronaldo’s contract due to a ‘material breach of the implied duty of trust and confidence’.

According to him, the 37-year-old could be dismissed as United (the employer) have lost confidence in Ronaldo (the employee) to such an extent that is not feasible for him to return to work.

His now-deleted Tweet read: ‘After that interview, Man United would likely have grounds to terminate Ronaldo’s contract – material breach of the implied duty of trust and confidence as well as express terms regarding bringing club into disrepute.’