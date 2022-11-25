Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – A man is at large after attempting to rape a woman on a moving subway train in lower Manhattan last week and cops are looking for him.

The creep sat next to a 24-year-old woman on a northbound 4 train and then removed his pants and underwear just before 11:30 p.m. last Thursday, Nov 17, police said.

He climbed on top of the woman, put his hands on her body, and attempted to pull down her skirt, according to the NYPD.

The victim was able to fight him off of her and she fled to another train car.

Her attacker, meanwhile, ran off the train at the Bowling Green subway station and then boarded a ferry to Staten Island, cops said.

Police said the suspect is between 25 to 35 years old, with bleached blond hair and a right eyebrow piercing and asked anyone with information to reach out.