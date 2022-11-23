Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Police in Turkana County on Tuesday arrested a suspected cattle rustler in Turkana Central and recovered an AK 47 Assault Rifle with an empty magazine.

This followed a tip-off from members of the public that four men had been sighted within California Village in Turkana Central Sub County armed with an AK 47 rifle.

The swift response by officers from Lodwar Police Station who conducted a raid at a rented house led to the recovery of the firearm.

The owner of the house has since been arrested while police are pursuing three others that escaped.

Police called upon members of the public to partner with them in crime prevention by continuously sharing information.

