Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 – A Nigerian man, Ade, has said that his fiancée broke up with him for commenting on another woman’s picture.

Ade, who disclosed this on a Facebook group on Tuesday, November 22, claimed that he only complimented the lady, writing “Looking beautiful”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.