Friday, 11 November 2022 – A Twitter user, identified as Wisdom, has narrated how some jobless youth in Nairobi’s Pipeline Estate tricked him to drive into a deep muddy section of a road in the area so that they can extort money from him.

According to Wisdom, he was forced to pay Ksh 2,000 to the young men when his car got stuck to pull it out.

He later learnt that it’s a new trick that jobless youth in the area have devised to make a living.

This is what he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.