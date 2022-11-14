Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – A 32-year-old man in Gibarori, Kuria East, Migori county, Kenya, will be arraigned in court after being charged with murder.

The suspect identified as David Chacha was said to have assaulted his wife, Mary Chacha, who later escaped and went to her mother-in-law’s house.

David followed his wife to his mother’s home where he subjected her to more beatings. Neighbours intervened after the suspect’s mother raised an alarm.

The suspect however hit one of the neighbours with a metal rod on the head causing him to suffer a severe head injury.

The report read;

“The police visited the scene and it was established David Chacha aged 32 had a domestic quarrel with his wife, 24-year-old Mary Chacha. His wife escaped to where David followed her and subjected her to more beating.

“The mother-in-law raised alarm where neighbour Ronald came to their rescue only to be hit by a metal rod on the head by David.”

The victim was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital where he was referred to Kehancha Sub-County and later to Migori Level 4 Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was arrested in Motemorabu where he had escaped to.

The statement added;

“The suspect later escaped to an unknown destination but was later traced to Motemorabu where he had been hiding.”

The body of the deceased was moved to Kehancha Hospital Morgue awaiting an autopsy.