Monday, November 14, 2022 – A 26-year-old man identified as Victor Samson has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing bread and other items worth N679,000.

Samson, who was arraigned before a Magistrate Court, pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Martins Gbenga, told the court that the convict was not a first-time offender and that he has broken into several shops before.

Some of the items he stole include packs of soft drinks, table water, a carton of wine, and 50 loaves of bread, among others.

Magistrate, O. A. Omofolarin convicted Samson and sentenced him to three years imprisonment following his guilty plea to the four counts.