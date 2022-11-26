Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – A couple’s wedding scheduled to hold this December has been called off after the groom found out his bride-to-be recently paid her ex a visit.

Twitter user @jojonitq who shared the story online said the groom found out his woman paid her ex-boyfriend a visit after their engagement and that when she was confronted, she said the visit was a friendly one.

She wrote

”My Friends wedding that was supposed to take place by december was called off today, her Fiancé discovered she visited her ex boyfriend after their engagement,she said it was just a friendly visitation”