Saturday, November 12, 2022 – A man, 28, reportedly died yesterday Nov. 11, while exercising at the gym.

The man had high blood pressure and had been warned by his doctor but he refused to take his medication.

Former Big Brother reality star, Niyi Lawal, made this revelation while encouraging people to check their blood pressure.