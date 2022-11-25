Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Popular comedian Eunice Wanjiru alias Mammito has confirmed that she parted ways with Butita.

Speaking in a candid interview with Mungai Eve, Mammito stated that she is not willing to share details on why their relationship flopped.

“The reason why I wouldn’t want to revisit what happened between us is that it is in the past and we already talked about it, the two of us, and I think that was enough.

“Our relationship was public, yes, but we had our private moments. Those private moments we dealt with them in our own way so I wouldn’t want to go public with that,” she said.

Asked about what she is looking for in her next partner, Mammito stressed the importance of compatibility as she believes a couple can grow their financial muscle together.

“I look at character and if we are compatible. I consider finances too though I believe people can grow together. At the end of the day, it’s not just about finances, you have to see if you get along, who he is as a person, what is his vision… such things. So you look at someone’s personality not concentrating on their physical attributes,” she added.

