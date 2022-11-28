Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government has suffered a huge setback after the court stopped its plan of importing Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) foods.

In a ruling made on Monday, the court also prohibited the distribution of GMO foods to the public pending hearing and determination of the case.

The ruling was made by Lady Justice Thande.

“This Honourable Court be pleased to issue an injunctive and/or conservatory Order prohibiting the Respondents herein either by themselves, their agents, or through such other personating under their instructions from gazetting or acting upon the contents of dispatch from the Cabinet authored by the Executive Office of the President of Kenya,” she ruled.

This is a big blow to Ruto and his men who were planning to import 10 million bags of GMO foods to fight the ongoing drought and starvation.

Already, over 5 million Kenyans are facing starvation and the number is expected to rise in the coming months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.