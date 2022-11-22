Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – The ongoing supremacy battle in Meru, pitting Governor Kawira Mwangaza and MCAs, has taken an ugly turn.

This is after 99% of the MCAs approved a motion to send Mwangaza home.

Already, 68 out of the 69 Meru MCAs have appended their signatures supporting the impeachment motion against the governor.

In a motion lodged by Abogeta West MCA Dennis Kiogora, the county legislators want the governor removed from office on allegations of violating the constitution, gross violations of county laws, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

They also accused Kawira Mwangaza of nepotism, illegal appointment, and unlawful dismissal.

Kiogora, through his lawyer Muthoni Thiankolu, argued that the move by Kawira Mwangaza to appoint her husband Murega Baichu to county offices had exposed the people of Meru to national shame and mockery.

“The discreditable acts have exposed the office of the governor, the assembly and the leadership, and the people of Meru to national shame, embarrassment, ridicule, and disrepute,” lawyer Thionkolu stated.

Besides, the MCAs stated that the people of Meru will be deprived of service delivery if Governor Kawira Mwangaza is not impeached.

“The governor’s continued stay in office under the prevailing toxic environment will inevitably undermine effective and efficient service delivery and this hurt the interest of the people of Meru County,” the petitioner stated.

Kawira, who vied on an independent ticket, defeated seasoned politicians Mithika Linturi and Kiraitu Murungi, in the August 9th General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.