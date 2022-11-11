Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti has apologised to Kenyans for “dressing poorly’ like Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During her birthday on Tuesday, Wavinya was spotted wearing awful clothes that made her look like a zombie.

Some Kenyans joked that she had employed the tailor who was sacked by Rigathi Gachagua, who has been dressing well lately.

Ndeti on Friday promised to mind her dressing, adding that she has ‘blundered’ owing to her focus that is now on the needs of citizens.

“Lakini nyinyi wakenya, enyewe mmeniweza. One thing I now know is that you love me for being smart. Sitadissapoint tena. Nowadays I care more about your needs. Love you guys,” she tweeted.

She posted several photos where she is “well dressed”

