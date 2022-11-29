Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – A section of professionals from the Luo community have faulted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for planning a mass protest in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Raila will tomorrow hold a mass protest at historic Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi over the ongoing probe of the four IEBC commissioners who disagreed with the outcome of the August 9th presidential election where President William Ruto won the hotly contested duel.

The Luo professionals have faulted Raila’s call for protests and rallies in Nairobi, saying the move will paralyse business in the capital.

The professionals urged Raila Odinga to use other avenues like courts and parliament and stop paralyzing the economy of the busy metropolis.

“We want to urge Jakom to use courts and parliament since demonstrations and mass protests create more harm than good,” said one of the professionals.

Another professional said Raila Odinga should retire and hand over the mantle to the younger generation who will use more modern methods of pressuring the government to leave the four IEBC commissioners alone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST