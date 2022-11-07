Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – American singer, Cher, has confirmed her relationship with toyboy music producer Alexander Edwards in a series of messages.

The hitmaker, 76, said ‘love doesn’t know math ‘ as she brushed the age difference between them. She also revealed that she has already introduced Alexander to her family and that he treat her ‘like a queen.’

Cher confirmed their relationship with a series of emojis after a fan asked her. She added that they first met during Paris Fashion Week last month.

The singer also hit back at trolls by penning: ‘I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone’.

The announcement comes after the couple were seen holding hands at Hollywood restaurant Craig’s earlier this week.

Alexander was in a relationship with Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose, 39, with whom he shares a three-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. The glamour model and former stripper also has a nine-year-old son Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa, 35.

Back in August, Amber accused the producer of having affairs with 12 different people.

Several days later, Alexander confessed to cheating and said that though he ‘loved her,’ infidelity was his ‘true nature.’

Alexander is the Vice President of the Artists and Repertoire department of music company Def Jam, who has artists like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, 2 Chainz, DMX and Jhene Aiko in its signings.

Cher is twice divorced and has son, Chaz Bono, 53, with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono who died in 1998 at age 62 from injuries sustained after hitting a tree while skiing.

She was later married from 1975 to 1978 to late singer Gregg Allman who died in 2017 at age 69. Cher and Gregg had son Elijah Blue Allman, 46, together.

Back in the years, Cher admitted she dates younger men – after dating Ron Zimmerman, who is 12 years her junior, Tom Cruise, when he was 23 and she was 38, and Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, who is 13 years younger than her.