Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – A matatu driver was stabbed to death by thugs over the weekend and his body dumped in a trench in Ruiru.

According to social media reports, the deceased driver, who worked for Lopha Sacco, was returning home from work at night when he was accosted by the ruthless thugs.

He was stabbed multiple times and robbed of his personal items.

His body was found lying in a trench by passersby.

The sad incident comes at a time when insecurity has escalated in the country.

According to sources, there is a silent boycott by police officers prompted by arrests and prosecutions of their colleagues.

Kenyans are now at the mercy of criminals who attack and flee at will.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.