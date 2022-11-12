Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina’s final 26-man World Cup squad as he bids to win the tournament for the first time.

Head coach, Lionel Scaloni named the PSG star alongside five Premier League stars including Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Argentina will be hoping to win the tournament for the first time since 1986 having won it two editions prior to that in 1978.

The South American nation are unbeaten in the last 35 matches and are considered among favourites to win 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Emi Martínez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di María, Nico Gonzalez

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Papu Gomez, Lautaro Martínez, Julian Alvarez, Joaquin Correa