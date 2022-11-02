Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – PSG superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly ignoring phone calls from his former club Barcelona, as they eye a sensationally fairytale return.

The 35-year-old is being heavily linked with a move back to the Spanish giants, having only left Barca for PSG in the summer of 2021.

The Argentina international is out of contract at PSG this summer and is yet to sign a new deal, leaving the door open for other clubs to potentially tempt him away with MLS side Inter Miami also showing a huge interest.

Barcelona, however, have been dealt a huge blow in their hopes to bring Messi back, as he has been ignoring phone calls from a negotiator close to club president Joan Laporta, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Messi has scored 12 goals and adding a further 13 assists in just 17 appearances, meaning he has been the most effective player in Europe.

This comes after it has previously been reported by The Athletic that secret talks have been ongoing for several months between his representatives and those of Inter Miami, who appear to be leading the chase for his highly-coveted signature.

Inter Miami are now expecting Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, to sign for the club in the near future after having such advanced discussions.