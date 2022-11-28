Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 November 2022 – Inter Miami are closing in on a move for Lionel Messi which will make him the highest-paid player in the history of the sport in the US.

The MLS side believes the Argentina legend will make a switch from Paris-Saint Germain ahead of next season.

Messi, 35, is currently understood to be on a salary of around £1.2m-a-week and would take a pay cut at the Florida franchise, which is co-owned by David Beckham.

According to Mail Online, the club are already thought to be identifying players who will fit with the forward’s style of play with former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas under consideration.

Inter Miami are managed by Beckham’s former Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville, who has just signed a contract extension.