Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Lionel Messi has admitted that Argentina have ‘no excuses’ after their 36-game unbeaten run came to an end following a 2 – 1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 victory over the South American nation who have been widely regarded as one of the strong favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar next month.

After the game, a stunned Messi said that it’s a hard blow for everyone, as per Argentina’s official Twitter account.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar said: ‘We knew that (Saudi) Arabia is a team with good players, that moves the ball well and that advances the line a lot. We work on it, but we speed up a bit.

‘There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever. This group is strong and they have shown it.

‘It is a situation that we did not have to go through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group.

‘It’s a very hard blow for everyone, we didn’t expect to start like this. Things happen for a reason. We have to prepare for what’s coming, we have to win or win and it depends on us.

‘We have to go back to the base of who we are. We have to think about what’s to come.’

Saudi Arabia claimed their first victory at the World Cup since 1994, while ending Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten streak.