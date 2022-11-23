Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, has given the clearest indication that she may soon join politics.

This is after she vowed to continue Ruto’s vision by symbolically planting a tree next to his father’s, a clear indication that she intends to continue with her father’s legacy.

On Sunday, Charlene visited Moi Girls’ Nyabohanse in Kuria West Constituency where she planted a tree and was gifted by the locals who hailed her for following in Ruto’s footsteps.

The Communication graduate from Daystar University is evidently using her many trips across the country to let netizens and the Kenyan people know what she is working on.

“The tree you see here was planted by my father, William Ruto in 2017 at Moi Girls Nyabohanse in Kuria West constituency,” Charlene shared.

This is the same school her father visited when he was on a campaign trail just before the 2017 election re-run that Raila Odinga had boycotted after the nullification of elections by the Supreme Court.

“Be assured that his vision on climate action started a long time ago. Today, I planted mine next to his so we continue this vision for a sustainable future,” the first daughter indicated.

Charlene Ruto appears to be on a mission ever since the inauguration of William Ruto as the country’s fifth president.

From trips outside Kenya to Ghana and Morocco to meetings with top National and County Government officials, Charlene has demonstrated an appetite for joining politics just like her father.

To her, only the sky is the limit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.