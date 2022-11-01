Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seem to be going strong after being romantically linked in September.

The actor and model were spotted hanging out this past weekend at Circoloco’s massive Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Leonardo, Gigi, Bella Hadid, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad arrived aboard party bus.

An eyewitness told Page Six;

“Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking. The group got bottle service.”

Stella Maxwell and Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton also attended the party, which was one of Rob Toma’s Teksupport events. Also there was “House of the Dragon” star Matt Smith, who was dressed as a vampire.

Leonardo DiCaprio and model Hadid were first romantically linked in September during Fashion Week. They were seen hanging out at a loft party in Soho and also spotted at Casa Cipriani.

Later that month, the “Revenant” star was spotted in Milan the same day Hadid walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

He was seen in Paris during their fashion week later that month, leaving the same hotel, the Royal Monceau, as Hadid.