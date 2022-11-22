Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after claiming that President William Ruto is a puppet of the West for lifting a ban on genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua told Raila to keep the advice to himself since Ruto’s government does not need it.

According to Gachagua, Ruto will consult and work with the West whether Raila Odinga likes it or not.

He claimed that Raila was living a comfortable life in Nairobi and should leave President Ruto’s administration alone.

“We do not need advice from the opposition. They have no moral authority to advise us. When they advised the former President, the country found itself with Sh10 trillion debt. We will go to the people, listen to them and heed their advice,” Gachagua stated.

“We welcome the support from the West, East, North, South or even Centre. The West is supporting us and we are happy. We will continue working with the West,” he said.

On Sunday, Raila hit out at President Ruto’s administration, saying they were being used by the West.

He called the decision by the Government to lift the ban on GMOs a betrayal to the Kenyan people.

“We consider the decision to lift the ban on GMO foods and their importation a betrayal to our country. On this, the Ruto administration is not working for Kenya. He is being a puppet, working for the foreign nations and their multinationals against our interest as a nation,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.