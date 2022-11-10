Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





AIC Kijabe Hospital

Job Title: Lead Data Officer

AIC Kijabe Hospital provides Compassionate and Excellent health care at affordable rates.

As a provider of compassionate and quality health care services, we recognize that a team of people with great character, compassion and excellent skills are our valuable resource. If your goals align to these tenets, we invite you to journey with us in serving God in the healthcare provision.

Reporting to the Program Coordinator and the ICT Manager, the holder of the position will glorify God by

coordinating, supporting and maintaining Kenya EMR and the HMIS applications, gathering and submitting any data and reports that will promote the efficiency of the hospital services while ensuring

effective and efficient hospital systems performance.

Applicants Qualifications, Experience, Competencies and Attributes

Bachelor’s degree in information technology

Minimum of three (3) years of experience in a similar field of work

Should have good problem solving and decision-making abilities

Skills and experience in relational databases and SQL

Knowledge on basic computer & computer network support including Internet

Must have working knowledge in use of MS office packages especially Excel

Understanding of Web technologies, as it relates to web-based applications support

Must have skills and ability to write quality ad hoc and routine reports from systems data

(MoH and donor reports) Should be an effective communicator with the ability to handle high level communication

Must demonstrate professional expertise in the relevant work area

Must demonstrate ability to multitask

Must be an honest person full of integrity in their personal conduct and handling of job

responsibilities Must be capable of functioning effectively both as a team player and a team leader

Must be aligned to the Mission and Vision of the AIC Kijabe Hospital

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria above, please send us your application letter and CV to recruit@kijabehospital.org indicating the title of the job as the subject matter, on or before 22nd November 2022.

After sending the email, you will receive an auto reply that will prompt you to fill in an application form.

Kindly select the external application form. If you do not receive the auto reply, please check your spam/junk mail.

Please note due to the high volume of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.