Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – A close confidante of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has said President William Ruto cannot match his development record.

Uhuru retired in September after a 10-year rule in which the country witnessed massive infrastructure developments and a meteoric rise of the country’s GDP from Sh 4.74 Trillion to Sh 11 Trillion.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, budding lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, said president Uhuru built the nation at outstanding levels that even president Ruto can’t outdo in his10 year tenure.

He said President Ruto is only convincing Kenyans to fall for his sweet words that he will deliver what they want but in a real sense his actions don’t prove his capacity.

“Nabii Ruto @WilliamRuto ni pang’ang’a tu, he won’t outdo PRESIDENT UHURU in terms of building this nation,” Ndegwa wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST