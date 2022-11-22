Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has cleared the air on why President William Ruto’s government imported 10,000 tonnes of Maize without Gazette Notice.

On Monday, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) management confirmed the arrival of a ship carrying 10,000 tonnes of Maize.

Many Kenyans were shocked to learn that the ship docked even without Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria gazetting the importation of maize.

Clarifying on the shipment, Ahmednasir said the 10,000 tonnes of Maize were from South Africa and was a government-to-government deal that was signed last week when South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa was hosted by Ruto in Nairobi.

“The Government of Kenya bought the maize from the Government of South Africa. The deal was done when President Ramaphosa was last in Nairobi. But still, you are raising a very valid question…this is what Kenyans expect the opposition to do,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page in response to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua who had termed the deal as shady.

