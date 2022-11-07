Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Celebrated City Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has blasted President William Ruto for duping Kenyans on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) deal.

This is after Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen shared what he termed the real contract between Kenya and China on the controversial SGR deal.

“As promised, I have released the SGR agreements to the people of Kenya. I have given a copy to the Majority Leaders @KIMANIICHUNGWAH and @Aaroncheruiyot for them to table in the respective Houses of Parliament. I have also shared a copy with the media,” Murkomen tweeted.

However, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi is of the opinion that the document shared by Transport, Roads and Public Works CS Kipchumba Murkomen is not the real Standard Gauge Railway contract.

In a statement shortly after the CS announced that he had shared the document, the lawyer dismissed the notion, saying the real SGR document is a rare gem that can not be seen easily.

“This isn’t the SGR contract. This is one of the finance agreements. The SGR contract is dynamite…you won’t see it easily,” he said.

For the first time since 2014 when Kenya signed an agreement with the Chinese government over the contract, Kenyans were given closely guarded details of a contract that has been elusive both to the media and the people of Kenya.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta while in power pledged to share the details of the SGR contract with the Kenyan media but that never came to pass.

In the document shared by Murkomen, the SGR contract was too secretive and not to be shared with third parties unless under applicable laws.

