Friday, November 18, 2022 – Matatu Operators Association Chairman Jimal ‘Roho Safi’ Marlow’s estranged wife, Amira, has been showing her body transformation on social media after losing weight.

The mother of two turned into a fitness enthusiast after divorcing her cheating husband.

She hits the gym regularly and also observes a strict diet.

By August this year, she had lost 17 Kgs in two months, thanks to her efforts.

Below are her latest photos.

