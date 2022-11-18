Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, November 18, 2022 – Matatu Operators Association Chairman Jimal ‘Roho Safi’ Marlow’s estranged wife, Amira, has been showing her body transformation on social media after losing weight.
The mother of two turned into a fitness enthusiast after divorcing her cheating husband.
She hits the gym regularly and also observes a strict diet.
By August this year, she had lost 17 Kgs in two months, thanks to her efforts.
Below are her latest photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
