Thursday, 24 November 2022 – A lady has taken to her Twitter handle to share the story of how she lost her left eye following the poor job some doctors carried out while evacuating tissues from her uterus after she suffered a miscarriage.

In a Twitter thread, the lady said that she was expecting her second child when she suffered the miscarriage. She said she went to the hospital afterward and a D and C was carried out on her to evacuate the remaining tissues from her uterus. She said this exercise was poorly done and it led to the beginning of her health challenge that left her blind in her left eye. She however pointed out that although the experience was excruciating, it drew her closer to God.

Read her tweets below